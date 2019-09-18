Jackson
Mrs. Lela Elizabeth Young (Ashley)
Lela Elizabeth Ashley Young, age 80, died on September 16, 2019 at Dream Catcher Farm in Jackson GA. She was born May 1, 1939 in Dunedin, Florida to Wesley and Elizabeth Holly Ashley.
She was a previous member of Mountain Park First Baptist Church in Stone Mountain GA. She moved her membership to Macedonia Baptist Church in Jackson, GA. She enjoyed camping, fishing and reading.
Survivors include her husband Edward Lee Young, several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son Edward Ashley Young and a brother Dale W. Ashley.
Funeral Services for Lela Young will be Thursday September 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Service Rev. Mary Ruth Davidson and Ralph Wilson will officiate. Interment will be in the Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Young family.
