Leila Smith

Jackson
Mrs. Leila Belle Smith (Pelt)
Leila Belle Pelt Smith, age 83, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 at Westbury Medical Care & Rehab. She was born in Henry County, August 23, 1936 to the late Florence Chastain and William Troy Pelt. Leila was a retired Caseworker from the Department of Family and Children Services with over 30 years of service.
She is survived by her husband of over 64 years, Warren Francis "Whitey" Smith,
Sr.; Sons and Daughters in law: Warren Jr. (Mickey) & Peggy Smith, Troy & Onise Smith; Grandchildren: Robert Smith, Amanda Smith, Hannah Smith, Chelsea & Kevin Spence, Jennifer & Trent Anderson, Ken & Monique Rivers, Great-grandchildren: Avalyn Smith, K.Z. Anderson, Aden Rivers and Alyssa Rivers, brother: Sammy & Medora Pelt, sister: Margaret Tomlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.
Graveside Services for Leila Belle Pelt Smith will be Wednesday March 25, 2020 at 2:00PM in the Stark United Methodist Church Cemetery. Dr. Ed Hoard will officiate.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation. The family requests everyone to observe the social distancing guidelines suggested by the CDC when attending the Graveside Service.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Smith family.
