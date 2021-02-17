Milledgeville, GA Larry Howard Wilson age 76, passed away Sunday, February 14, 2021. Services were held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 20, at the chapel of Moores Funeral Home. Burial will be at Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Wilson was born in Jackson Georgia on February 13, 1945 to James Loy Wilson and Elizabeth Redman Wilson. He served in the Armed Forces as a member of the United States Coast Guard for 23 years and served with the Georgia National Guard for seven years. He worked with the Georgia State Patrol serving as a Master Trouper and retired with 30 years of service. Mr. Wilson was a Mason for over 50 years, he was a member of the Benevolent Lodge #3 F. &A.M. He served as Secretary from 2012-2017 and was a Worshipful Master in 2017. He was a member of Al Sihah Temple for over 50 years and was Potentate in 2018. He was a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Middle Georgia and Tri-County Shrine Club. Other than his parents he was preceded in death by his brother Charles Loy Wilson. He was a member of Stark United Methodist Church and recently attended Island Creek Baptist Church.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years Joan Howell Wilson of Milledgeville, two daughters Joanne Hooks (Michael) of Dalton and Candace Webb (Cort) of Milledgeville, a brother Randall Wilson of Milledgeville, a sister Beth Wood (Dean, Jr.) of Gray, four grandsons: Jordan Hooks (Rachael McGill) of Tunnel Hill, GA, Austin Hooks of Dalton, Dawson Lee and Maddox Lee both of Milledgeville, his aunt Sylvia Wilson of Stockbridge.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Moores Funeral Home & Crematory had charge of arrangements.