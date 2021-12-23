Jackson, GA Mr. Larry Garland "Snake" Cook, age 74, passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021. Larry was born on Sunday, September 28, 1947, in Jackson, Georgia to the late Garland Lee Cook and the late Marion Louise Lunsford Cook. Along with his parents, Larry is preceded in death by his daughter, Amy Barnett; brother, Tim Cook. Larry was a member of Macedonia Baptist Church and retired from Ford Motor Company. He loved NASCAR and drag racing.

Larry is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Angie and Scotty Stokes; grandchildren, Kaci and Robert Ward, Kayla Lane, Tyler Lane, Tristan Stokes, Kainan Stokes; 8 great-grandchildren; sister, Pam Farrow; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Larry "Snake" Cook will be held in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Sunday, December 26, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Cook family.