Jackson, GA Mr. Edwin Lanier King, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away in his home on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Lanier was born on Tuesday, July 5, 1932, in Jackson, Georgia, to the late John Edwin King and the late Anie Nel Hudgens King. He is preceded in death by his son, Ricky James. Lanier was an avid UGA and Braves fan that loved nature, fishing, animals, and gardening. He was a member of First Baptist Church and served in the United States Army. Lanier is survived by his wife of 14 years, Hazel Moss Lummus; children and their spouses, Sharon & Stephen Garner, Jackie Wallace, Janice & Marty Mueller; 8 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. A funeral service for Mr. Lanier King will be held in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Keith Joseph officiating. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the family.

To send flowers to the family of Lanier King , please visit Tribute Store.