Powder Springs, GA Mrs. Kourtney Dawn Anderson Ledbetter, age 46, of Powder Springs, Georgia passed away Monday, December 20, 2021. Kourtney was born on Saturday, May 3, 1975, in Davenport, Iowa to Jimmy Irvin Anderson and Sandra Darleen McGoldrick Anderson. She was a homemaker that loved the mountains, beaches, and hiking and walking. Most of all she loved her kids. Kourtney is survived by her loving husband of 23 years, Matthew Ledbetter; children, Hyrum Ledbetter, Brooke Ledbetter, Ander Ledbetter, Mason Ledbetter; parents, Jim and Darleen Anderson; brothers and sister-in-law, Keith Anderson, Travis and Jamie Anderson, Zack Anderson; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Kourtney Ledbetter will be held Friday, December 24, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Thursday, December 23, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Ledbetter family.

