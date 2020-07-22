Kitty Lee "MeMe" Gilbert

East Bernstadt, KY Mrs. Kitty "MeMe" Lee Gilbert, age 71, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in East Bernstadt, Kentucky.

Kitty was born Wednesday, December 22, 1948, in Griffin, Georgia, to the late Walter Ernest Turner and the late Exie Jewell Turner. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Jimmy Gilbert; daughter, Rhonda Gilbert; son, Jimmy "Buck" Gilbert; great-grandchild, Madelyn Sue Cardell; sister, Diana Turner. Kitty loved shopping and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her calling was being a seamstress. She spent her time sewing, making Easter dresses and suits for her grandchildren, quilts, and hand towels.

Kitty is survived by her children and their spouses, Anita Dawn and Robert Walker, Lisa Ann and Joe Wagers, Alyssa and Cedric Wesley; grandchildren and their spouses, Clinton and Sarah Smith, Megan and Timmy Knuckles, Andrew Hooper, Alex and Haley Hosey, Amber and Josh Gilbert, Emily and Kim Hooper; great-grandchildren, Jesse, Madelyn, Casside, Norah, Ragan, Mackenzie, Ryder, Blaine, Jay, Karter; sisters; Lynn Kelley, Maxine Turner, Jean Turner; brothers, Kenny Turner, Terry Turner; and significant other, Ronnie Hicks. The funeral service for Mrs. Kitty Lee Gilbert will be held Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 1:00 P.M in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Saturday, July 25, 2020 between 6:00 P.M. and 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Gilbert family.

