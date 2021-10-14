Kenneth Eugene and Beverly Maxine Baldwin

Flovilla, GA Mr. Kenneth Eugene Baldwin, age 88, and Mrs. Beverly Maxine Johnson Baldwin, age 70, of Flovilla, Georgia passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021. They were long-time members of Flovilla Baptist Church. Kenneth was an only child, born on Wednesday, December 21, 1932, in Monticello, Illinois to the late Kenneth Edgar Baldwin and the late Beatrice Demlow Hodges Baldwin. He was a building inspector for Butts and surrounding counties. He enjoyed working with his tools and camping with the group called "Lucky 13". Kenneth loved calling his boys and grandchildren every day. Beverly was born on Sunday, January 7, 1951, in Chicago, Illinois to the late Bernard M. Johnson and Audrey Elaine Hill Johnson. She enjoyed working with the flowers in her garden and camping with the group called the "Lucky 13". Beverly loved her church, family, and Jesus! They are survived by their children and spouse, Mark and Lynn Baldwin, Mike Baldwin, Kelli Baldwin, Kenny Baldwin, and Buddy and Brandi Baldwin; grandchildren, Lonny, Chris, Amanda, Kristin, William, Melissa, Alex, Zachary, Autumn, Noah, Aaron (Charlie Brown), and Amber; 7 great-grandchildren; dog, Booker; a host of extended family. They were preceded in death by daughter, Terri Hicks; and son, Jon K. Baldwin. A funeral service for Mr. Kenneth Baldwin and Mrs. Beverly Baldwin will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Dr. Jack Gatlin and Reverend Dave Nelson officiating. Interment will follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Friday, October 22, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sacred Journey Hospice Foundation, www.sacredjourneyhospicefoundation.com. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Baldwin family.