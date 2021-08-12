Locust Grove, GA Mr. Keith Allen Pry, age 67, of Locust Grove, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital. Keith was born on Saturday, January 23, 1954, in Oxnard, California to the late Chance Arthur Pry and the late Wanda Lavaughn Childress Pry. Keith retired from the Unites States Air Force after 20 years and served in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. He later worked for the Henry County Water Authority. Keith enjoyed fixing computers and helping people with their computer issues. He was a strong family man. Keith is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sandra Pry, son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Stephanie Pry; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Steve Brandi; grandchildren, Phillip Pry, Jenna Pry, Seth Pry, Emalee Pry, Bethany Doerr, Gage Doerr, Lorilei Brandi, Evan Brandi; sisters and brother-in-law, Anita Pry, Michelle and Jim Johnson; father-in-law, Bob Higgins; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Keith Pry will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Jason Branson officiating. Interment will follow in the City of Jackson Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday evening, August 16, 2021, from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Pry family.

