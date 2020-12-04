Jackson, GA Mrs. Frances Kay Watkins Jackson, age 69, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Kay was born on Thursday, August 16, 1951 in Forsyth, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Glenn Watkins and the late Ruth Pippin Watkins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Chad Jones; brothers, Robert Watkins, Aaron Watkins, Douglas Watkins; and sister, Maudie Watkins. Kay was a past member of Pleasant Grove Church who loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was a former Captain with the City of Jackson Police Department. Kay is survived by her husband, Doug Jackson; grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Hattie Driggers, Holden Driggers; niece, Wanda Stokes; and nephew, Ricky Watkins. A memorial service for Mrs. Kay Jackson will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Ricky Stubbs and Pastor David Norris officiating. Friends may visit with the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Jackson family.

