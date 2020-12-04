Jackson, GA Mrs. Frances Kay Watkins Jackson, age 69, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away at her home on Friday, December 4, 2020. Kay was born on Thursday, August 16, 1951 in Forsyth, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Glenn Watkins and the late Ruth Pippin Watkins. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Chad Jones; brothers, Robert Watkins, Aaron Watkins, Douglas Watkins; and sister, Maudie Watkins. Kay was a past member of Pleasant Grove Church who loved to travel and spend time with her family. She was a former Captain with the City of Jackson Police Department. Kay is survived by her husband, Doug Jackson; grandchildren, Hunter Jones, Hattie Driggers, Holden Driggers; niece, Wanda Stokes; and nephew, Ricky Watkins. A memorial service for Mrs. Kay Jackson will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3:00 P.M. with Pastor Ricky Stubbs and Pastor David Norris officiating. Friends may visit with the family following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to a charity of your choice. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, Georgia is serving the Jackson family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- President Trump assails Georgia election, urges voters to back Perdue and Loeffler
- Talks continue in Congress on government funding and Covid relief
- Trump pressured Georgia governor in call to help overturn Biden's win in state
- Piedmont Academy robotics team competes in "Outbreak"
- All eyes are on Georgia this weekend ahead of Senate debate
Most Popular
Articles
- Drive through food pantries planned for Saturday, Dec. 5 and Monday, Dec. 7
- Jackson woman sentenced to federal prison for embezzlement
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Jackson increasing garbage fees for residential and commercial customers in January 2021
- Butts County Sheriff's Deputy Garrett Vick receives Governor's Act of Heroism award
- Can-A-Thon, Indian Springs Tour of Homes on tap, Reverse Christmas Parade cancelled
- Lady Devils open basketball season with wins against Bremen and Locust Grove
- Still recovering from football, Red Devils lose first basketball game
- VIDEO: Breakthrough at Temple University gets HIV researchers closer to the cure
Images
Videos
Collections
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gifts for those who are practical
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson home in Brushy Creek includes barn with upstairs loft
- Check out these dogs available at Butts Mutts
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gifts ideas from Black-owned businesses
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 small holiday gift ideas to say you care
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for those who want (need) self-care
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for teens
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for those who like jewelry
- GIFT GUIDE: 5 holiday gift ideas for those who love activity and craft kits
- ON THE MARKET: A-frame designed home in Flovilla features stocked pond for avid fishers
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.