Macon, GA Mrs. Kathryn "Katie" Lucille Holloway, age 57, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020. Katie was born in Biloxi, Mississippi, on Monday, April 15, 1963. She was the daughter of the late Asa Lee Holloway and the late Emma Jane Hull Holloway. Katie was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Macon. She enjoyed visiting casinos and playing Bingo. On Saturdays, she worked at American Legion. She loved her dog, Dixie. Katie is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Holloway; sisters and brothers-in-law, Janet & Russell Dart, Robin & Lester Peek, Cheryl & George Dart; uncle, Charles Holloway; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Dixie. A funeral service for Mrs. Katie Holloway will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 4:00 P.M. with Reverend Steven Golden officiating. Friends may visit with the family prior to the service from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Holloway family.

To plant a tree in memory of Kathryn Holloway as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.