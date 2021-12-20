Karen Erickson

Jackson, GA Mrs. Karen Gail Blaido Erickson, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Karen was born on Monday, April 3, 1939, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to the late John Charles Blaido and the late Amanda Helena Halvorson Blaido. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Clayton Hauglid. She was a retired Registered Nurse. Karen was an avid reader and enjoyed sewing and cooking. She loved spending time with her family, traveling and history. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Jackson Branch.

Karen is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Dale Erickson; children and their spouses, Denell and Tony Angelo, Donise and Doug Hall, Suzanne and Warren Puckett, Dale II and Alesha Erickson, Kenyon and Michelle Erickson; 14 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Lionel and Ann Blaido; several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Mrs. Karen Erickson will be held Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Interment will be in the Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Erickson family.

