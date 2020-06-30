McKenzie.jpg

Kaedence Skilynn McKenzie was born on December 9, 2013 in Warner Robins GA. She is the daughter of Kristie McKenzie and Terence Cone. She passed away on Friday June 19, 2020 as the result of an auto accident. Kaedence will be remembered as a loving young girl with an infectious smile, a terrific positive attitude, and endless energy. She loved going to her dance classes, playing with her brothers, and her neighborhood friends. Her best friends were Anna and Bella, she really enjoyed the sleepovers with them. She was a beautiful child with an untarnished soul, and could lighten up any room. She is survived by her mother, Kristie McKenzie, father, Terence Cone. Grandparents Barbie and Robin Horton. Brothers, Addison McKenzie, Triston McKenzie. Uncle Joseph Horton, Aunt Robin Wilbanks, as well as other cousins and relatives. A celebration of life visitation was held on Saturday June 27, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00, at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel, located at 2932 HWY 41 N, Fort Valley, GA 31030. For more info, you can call the funeral home at 478-333-3006.

