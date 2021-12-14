Jackson, GA Mr. Julio Cesar Rivera-Morales, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Julio was born on Monday, January 2, 1933, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Ramon Rivera and the late Dominga Morales Rivera. Along with his parents, Julio was preceded in death by his brother, Juan Rivera and sister-in-law, Carmen Rivera. Julio served in the United States Army and later worked for the United States government as a U.S. Marshall. He attended Abundant Life Assembly of God. Julio is survived by his son, Daniel Rivera; daughters and sons-in-law, Smirna and Mitchell Phillips of Jackson, Georgia, Esther and William Schojan of Greenwood Lake, New York, Ruth and Larry Nance of Rutledge, Georgia; twelve grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; mother of his children, Luisa Rivera. A funeral service for Mr. Julio Rivera will be held on December 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Stacey Carver officiating. Interment to follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on December 22, 2021, at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Rivera-Morales family.
Service information
Dec 22
Visitation
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
4:00PM-6:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 23, 2021
11:00AM
11:00AM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
