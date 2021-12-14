Jackson, GA Mr. Julio Cesar Rivera-Morales, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, December 14, 2021. Julio was born on Monday, January 2, 1933, in Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico to the late Ramon Rivera and the late Dominga Morales Rivera. Along with his parents, Julio was preceded in death by his brother, Juan Rivera and sister-in-law, Carmen Rivera. Julio served in the United States Army and later worked for the United States government as a U.S. Marshall. He attended Abundant Life Assembly of God. Julio is survived by his son, Daniel Rivera; daughters and sons-in-law, Smirna and Mitchell Phillips of Jackson, Georgia, Esther and William Schojan of Greenwood Lake, New York, Ruth and Larry Nance of Rutledge, Georgia; twelve grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; mother of his children, Luisa Rivera. A funeral service for Mr. Julio Rivera will be held on December 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. at the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Reverend Stacey Carver officiating. Interment to follow at Jackson City Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on December 22, 2021, at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home from 4:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Rivera-Morales family.

To send flowers to the family of Julio Rivera-Morales, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Service information

Dec 22
Visitation
Wednesday, December 22, 2021
4:00PM-6:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Dec 23
Funeral Service
Thursday, December 23, 2021
11:00AM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Trending Videos