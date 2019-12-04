Jackson
Mrs. Joyce Cernelle Gunter Cochran, age 73, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. She was born on Monday, January 28, 1946, to the late R.M. Gunter and the late Mattie Jewell Young Gunter. Joyce was of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed cooking, doing yardwork, and loved spending time with her family. Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Dean Cochran; sisters, Margaret Kelly and Mary Gunter; brothers, Larry Gunter and Sonny Gunter.
Joyce is survived by her children, Frankie and Renee Cochran, Angie Cochran Washington, and Crystal Cochran; 9 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mrs. Joyce Cochran will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in the Jackson City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Cochran family.
