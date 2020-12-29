Stockbridge, GA Mr. Joseph "Joey" Richie Thompson, age 61 of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away December 27, 2020. He was born in Savannah, Georgia to Alice Faye Scott Thompson and the late Wilbur Richie Thompson. Joey graduated from N. Clayton Senior High School, Class of 1977. He enjoyed the outdoors, deep sea fishing, boating, hunting and spending time on the lake and the ocean. Survivors include his children, Jennifer Thompson, Jessica Scott Gaiser, Ryan Wolfe and Ethan Wolfe; mother, Faye Thompson; sisters, Debbie Thompson and Brad Howard and Brenda (Ted) Arnold; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Erin) Arnold, Rachel Arnold and Brent (Christina) Thompson; great nephews, Brayden and Carter Thompson; step-mother, Norma Faye Thompson. The family will hold a private service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of Joseph Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.