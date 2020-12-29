Stockbridge, GA Mr. Joseph "Joey" Richie Thompson, age 61 of Stockbridge, Georgia passed away December 27, 2020. He was born in Savannah, Georgia to Alice Faye Scott Thompson and the late Wilbur Richie Thompson. Joey graduated from N. Clayton Senior High School, Class of 1977. He enjoyed the outdoors, deep sea fishing, boating, hunting and spending time on the lake and the ocean. Survivors include his children, Jennifer Thompson, Jessica Scott Gaiser, Ryan Wolfe and Ethan Wolfe; mother, Faye Thompson; sisters, Debbie Thompson and Brad Howard and Brenda (Ted) Arnold; nieces and nephews, Ryan (Erin) Arnold, Rachel Arnold and Brent (Christina) Thompson; great nephews, Brayden and Carter Thompson; step-mother, Norma Faye Thompson. The family will hold a private service. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA., haistenfunerals.com
