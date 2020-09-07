Jackson, GA Mr. Joseph "Joe" Eugene Ingram, age 63, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Joe was born on Monday, January 14, 1957, in Griffin, Georgia, to the late George Emory Ingram and the late Lexie Nona James. He is preceded in death by his son, Adam Ingram; brother, Emerson Ingram; and sister, Mildred Bowhannon. His favorite activities included hunting, fishing, mud bogging, and riding motorcycles.
Joe is survived by his daughter, Ashley Davis; grandchildren, Lexie Beckham & Adam Beckham; brothers, James Ingram, Richard Ingram, & Olin Ingram; sisters, Helen Ingram & Shirley Gay; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service for Mr. Joe Eugene Ingram will be held in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at 3:00 P.M. with Reverend Kevin Farmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Worthville Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family before the service from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to assist with the funeral expense. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Ingram family.
