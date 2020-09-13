Jackson, GA Mr. John Edmond Sawyer, age 50 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Friday, September 11, 2020. John was born on Wednesday, October 8, 1969 in Macon, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his son, Justin Perry; his mother, Faye Chambliss Sawyer. John retired from Butts County with 27 years of service as a Firefighter/EMT. He was also owner of Sawyer's Gutter Service. He enjoyed boating, jet-skiing and spending time at the lake with family and friends. John is survived by his wife, Dina Ayres Sawyer; children, Brianna Faye Sawyer, Austin and Kelley Perry, Tiffany and Nick Stewart; grandchildren, Nash Perry, Payton, Kurtis Stewart, Alivia Stewart; parents, George and Janet Sawyer; siblings, William and Kim Sawyer, Robert and Melody Russell, Francie and Ed Barnes, Rebecca and Bryant Preston; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. John Sawyer will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Jackson with Mr. Rudy Mangham and Mr. Martin Davis officiating. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Sawyer family.
