Jackson, GA John Michael Edgemon, age 57, of Jackson passed away Saturday November 6, 2021. He was born Wednesday September 30, 1964 in Atlanta, GA to the late John Ed Edgemon, Jr. and Sharon Faye Huffman Edgemon, who survives.
Other survivors include his children; Lisa Edgemon & Micah Matthews of Forsyth and Michael Edgemon of Jackson, two grandchildren; Cohen Matthews and Carsen Matthews, siblings; Cindy & Bud Smith of Locust Grove, Mary Lynn & Mike Overbey of Jackson, Pam Edgemon & Adam Liesmann of Monticello. Several nieces & nephews, and great nieces & nephews also survive.
Graveside Funeral Services will be Thursday November 11, 2021 at the Holly Pond Cemetery in Holly Pond, AL at 2:00 PM central time. Pastor Bud Smith will officiate. The Family will receive friends Wednesday November 10, 2021 from 7:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Funeral Home.
For those that desire, you may visit www.haistenfuneral.com to leave condolences online.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Edgemon Family.
