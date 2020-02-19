Barnesville
John Mauldin
Mr. John Edwin Mauldin III, age 63, of Barnesville, GA passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence.
John was born in Atlanta, GA on Friday, November 30, 1956 to the late John Edwin Mauldin II and the late Loul Ethel Rutledge Mauldin. He is also preceded in death by his brother, David Mauldin. John worked as a mechanic for the City of Jackson, as a driver for Peek Hauling. He loved spending time with family, especially his grandchildren and enjoyed the outdoors. John attended Mt. Zion Baptist Church.
John is survived by his wife, Cathy Mauldin; children and their spouses, Scott and Kristy Duke, April and Jimmy Evans, Dustin and Ashley Mauldin; 9 grandchildren; sister, Linda Miley.
A memorial service for Mr. John Edwin Mauldin III will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church with Reverend Ken English officiating.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com
Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville is serving the Mauldin family.
To plant a tree in memory of John Mauldin III as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.