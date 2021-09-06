Jenkinsburg, GA Mr. John Jesse Egbert, age 75, of Jenkinsburg, Georgia passed away Friday, September 3, 2021. John was born on Tuesday, June 18, 1946, in Michigan City, Indiana to the late George Raymond Egbert and the late Mary Flannery Egbert. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn. John served in the United States Air Force and was a member of Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson, Georgia. He enjoyed racing and was a team member on a pit crew. John spent most of his time building racing motors. He was loved very much by his family and will be missed. John is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Cecilia Egbert; son, Paul Egbert and Sarah Heurich; granddaughter, Lorelei Egbert; brothers, Ronald Egbert of Cleveland, Ohio; Edward Egbert of Batesville, Indiana; niece, Nicole Egbert. A memorial service for Mr. John Egbert will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church in Jackson, Georgia. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Egbert family.
Service information
Sep 11
Memorial Service
Saturday, September 11, 2021
10:00AM
10:00AM
Saint Mary Mother of God Catholic Church
359 Old Griffin Road
Jackson, GA 30233
359 Old Griffin Road
Jackson, GA 30233
