Jackson , GAJohn Hilton Youngblood, age 57, passed away Tuesday July 21, 2020 at his home. He was born Thursday June 20, 1963 in Macon, GA. John graduated from Jackson High School in the class of 1981 and employed for 27 years at Toga Manufacturing presently serving as the assistant plant manager. John was a member of the Jackson United Methodist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending the weekends in the north Georgia mountains. He cherished his girls.

John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Lynn Saunders Youngblood; daughters and sons in law Erin and Ronnie Burkett, Abby and Heath Yates; granddaughter Nora Burkett; mother, Mate Youngblood Mundy; brothers, Paul and Twyla Youngblood, Jack, III and Pam Youngblood; and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, Jack Youngblood, Jr. and his brother Mike Youngblood.

Funeral services for John Hilton Youngblood will be Saturday July 25, 2020 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum at the Jackson City Cemetery, Rev. Chris Schurtz will officiate. The Family will receive friends beginning at 1 PM at Haisten Funeral Home. Those desiring may visit the online guest registry at www.haistenfuneral.com to leave messages and condolences for the family.

In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Georgia Wildlife Federation, 11600 Hazelbrand Rd. NE, Covington, GA 30014.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Youngblood family.