John Henry Haney, age 80, of McDonough, GA passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Elzie Haney and Bonnie Haney. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Haney; brother, Eugene Haney; sister, Betty Gravitt. John was the owner of Ft. Indian Springs Antiques and Flea Market in Flovilla, GA for more than 25 Years. He was very proud of the fact that he obtained a military driver's license that allowed him to drive any motor vehicle. He also had a Nascar driver's license and raced at the Peach Bowl in the 1960's. John is survived by his wife, Joan Haney; son, John E. (Jil) Haney; grandchildren, Holli, Jill, Jesse, John Jr., Zachariah, and Ezekiel; brothers, James Haney, Steve Haney and Gary Haney; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Rev. Howard Greer officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.
