Haney.jpg

John Henry Haney, age 80, of McDonough, GA passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Elzie Haney and Bonnie Haney. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by daughter, Virginia Haney; brother, Eugene Haney; sister, Betty Gravitt. John was the owner of Ft. Indian Springs Antiques and Flea Market in Flovilla, GA for more than 25 Years. He was very proud of the fact that he obtained a military driver's license that allowed him to drive any motor vehicle. He also had a Nascar driver's license and raced at the Peach Bowl in the 1960's. John is survived by his wife, Joan Haney; son, John E. (Jil) Haney; grandchildren, Holli, Jill, Jesse, John Jr., Zachariah, and Ezekiel; brothers, James Haney, Steve Haney and Gary Haney; and many loving nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors with Rev. Howard Greer officiating. Interment will follow at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 7:00 pm at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.cannonclevelandfunerals.com. Cannon Cleveland Funeral Directors, 770-914-1414.

To plant a tree in memory of John Haney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.