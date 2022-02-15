Jackson, GA John Frederick Deptula was born to the late Joseph and Elizabeth Deptula, in San Diego, CA on June 12, 1958. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1976 before joining the United States Navy, where he would proudly serve 23 years as a Senior Chief. After his retirement from the Navy, he embarked on an 18 year career as a subcontractor for the Egyptian Navy. After his second retirement John came back home to Jackson.

In his spare time John loved to travel and see the world with his family, he loved to talk to people and it was often said that he never met a stranger. John was known for his sense of humor and his wisdom. To his grandchildren, he was lovingly known as "the ice cream lord/ice cream Grandpa."

In addition to his parents, John is preceded in death by his first wife; Williamina Knox, a grandson; Cameron John Michael, his sister; Cecelia Ann Deptula, and his step-brother Jack "Duane" Hauser, Jr. He is survived by his loving wife of 19 1/2 years; Ruby Aly Deptula, one son; John Michael Deptula, three daughters; Wendy Marie Watson, Brandy Marie Deptula, Shannon Marie Deptula-Ingram (Chad), siblings; Sandie Seymore, Joseph Vincent Deptula (Gail), and Michelle Hand (Stephen), step - siblings; Mary Lou Hauser, Valray Hauser McDonald, Robert Hauser (Angel), ten grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for John Fredrick Deptula will be Saturday February 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Mr. Joseph Deptula will officiate. You may visit with the family for two hours immediately prior to the service, beginning at noon. Interment will follow the service in the Jackson City Cemetery.

The Family request that flowers be omitted and donations be considered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38015 or the Shriners Hospital for Children,

2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Deptula Family.