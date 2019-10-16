Juliette, GA
John James Balga
John James Balga, 83, of Juliette, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. Burial will be held Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 1:00PM, at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Milledgeville, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Jasper County Animal Control, 126 Mack Tillman Dr., Monticello, GA 31064.
Son of the late John Joseph and Lila James Balga, Mr. Balga was a veteran of the United States Army. He retired from American Woodmark in Jackson, and after retirement, he volunteered for Habitat for Humanity. Mr. Balga is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Rose Thames.
Mr. Balga is survived by his daughter, Samantha Baker and grandchildren, Morgan, Madison, and Jonathan Baker, all of Monticello.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.Arrangements by Hart's Mortuary
