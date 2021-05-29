Jackson, GA Mr. Joe Northern Pressley, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Joe was born on Monday, June 20, 1932 in Toccoa, Georgia to the late Johnny Glenn Pressley and the late Gladys Beatrice Gilbert Pressley. He was preceded in death by his sons, Joseph Danny Pressley and James Elvis Pressley; a sister, Myrtle Martin; brothers, Bill Pressley, Cleo Pressley, Glenn Pressley, Roy Pressley and Charles Pressley. Joe was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed cars and trucks, welding, gardening, working around the house, camping and fishing. He was a member of City Bible Baptist Church in Union City.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann Pressley, children, Judy Dawley, Sandy Pressley & Karen Pressley, Jolene Deal, Joyce Pressley & Eric Harmon, Jan & Randy Sisley, Jack & Vickey Pressley; 15 grandchildren; 50+ great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Mr. Joe Pressley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in the City of Jackson Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com

Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Pressley family.

To send flowers to the family of Joe Pressley, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 1
Visitation
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell Westbury Funeral Home
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 2
Funeral Service
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
11:00AM-12:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Jun 2
Interment
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
12:30PM-1:30PM
Jackson City Cemetery
485 West College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Interment begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.