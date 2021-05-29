Jackson, GA Mr. Joe Northern Pressley, age 88, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Joe was born on Monday, June 20, 1932 in Toccoa, Georgia to the late Johnny Glenn Pressley and the late Gladys Beatrice Gilbert Pressley. He was preceded in death by his sons, Joseph Danny Pressley and James Elvis Pressley; a sister, Myrtle Martin; brothers, Bill Pressley, Cleo Pressley, Glenn Pressley, Roy Pressley and Charles Pressley. Joe was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed cars and trucks, welding, gardening, working around the house, camping and fishing. He was a member of City Bible Baptist Church in Union City.

Joe is survived by his wife of 68 years, Ann Pressley, children, Judy Dawley, Sandy Pressley & Karen Pressley, Jolene Deal, Joyce Pressley & Eric Harmon, Jan & Randy Sisley, Jack & Vickey Pressley; 15 grandchildren; 50+ great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A funeral service for Mr. Joe Pressley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow in the City of Jackson Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday evening from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home.

