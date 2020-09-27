Joe Patrick, Jr.

Jackson, GA Mr. Joe Bell Patrick, Jr., age 59, of Jackson, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family. Joe was born on Wednesday, April 26, 1961, to the late Joe Bell Patrick, Sr. and Wanda Kate Patrick. Joe was a huge animal lover, a supporter of the Jackson High School Band, and enjoyed woodworking. He married his high school sweetheart in 1981 and continued to impress her with his dance moves for 39 more years. His true love was his family, especially his grandchildren. Joe is survived by his wife, Tina Patrick; children, Clint Patrick, Krystle & Josh Whitten; grandchildren, Micah Whitten, Levi Whitten, Kendall Whitten; brother & sister-in-law, Michael & Mandy Patrick; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Joe Patrick, Jr. will be held at Towaliga Baptist Church on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at 1:00 P.M. with Pastor Paul Zahn and Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will follow at Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may come by the funeral home on Tuesday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Patrick family.

Service information

Sep 29
Visitation
Tuesday, September 29, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Sep 30
Funeral Service
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
1:00PM
Towaliga Baptist Church
160 Towaliga Church Road
Jackson, GA 30233
Sep 30
Interment
Wednesday, September 30, 2020
2:00PM
Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery
160 Towaliga Baptist Church Rd
Jackson, GA 30233
