Jenkinsburg, GA Mr. Joe Hodges Harris peacefully passed away at his residence Saturday October 24, 2020 surrounded by his loving family after a strong battle with cancer. He was born Tuesday August 8, 1933 in Jenkinsburg, GA to the late Hershel and Julia Hodges Harris. Joe owned and operated Harris Plumbing for 55 years; he was a member of the Jenkinsburg United Methodist Church, the Jackson High School class of 1950 and a former member of the Butts County Jaycees and continued to serve as an exhausted rooster. Joe enjoyed cooking BBQ and Christmas candy, plumbing, gardening and traveling, especially weekend trips to the Casino.

Joe is survived by daughters and sons-in-law Lee Anne and Scott Jackson, Emily and Edward McDade, grandchildren; T.J. and Jordan Callan sister; Nancy Hoard, special friend; June Sims, nieces and nephews; Mike & Kathy Harris, Susan Harris, Julie & Jimmy Trusty, John Harris, Lisa Grady, Mark & Christy Harris, Lynn & David Dyal. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife; Joyce Harris, brothers and sisters-in law; J.T. & Janice Harris, Wesley & Sarah Harris, William & Mary Harris, and his nephew Jimmy Harris.

When attending the visitation and Funeral Services for Joe, the family respectfully asks everyone to wear mask and observe social distancing.

Funeral services for Joe Hodges Harris will be Saturday October 31, 2020 at 11 AM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home, Mr. Rudy Mangham will officiate. Interment will follow in the Jenkinsburg City Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday October 30, 2020 from 12 PM until 8 PM at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Southern Grace Hospice, 80 Candler Rd., McDonough, GA or Jenkinsburg United Methodist Church, 124 Cherry St, Jenkinsburg, GA.

