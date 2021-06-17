Jasper, GA Joe Alexander Weaver, age 78 of Jasper, Georgia passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021 at his home. He was born May 26, 1943 in Jackson, Georgia.

Joe is survived by his wife, Cola Weaver of Jasper; daughter, Sandra Weaver Rosario of Raeford, North Carolina; sons, Dwayne Weaver of Jasper; Warren Boyette of Jasper; siblings, Hilda Spears, Bill Weaver, Terry Weaver, Carol Waggle, Randy Weaver; three grandchildren, Alexandria Weaver, Thomas Rosario, and McKenzie Andrews.

Joe is being cremated and a Memorial Service will be held 2:30 p.m., Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Joe's honor may be made to Homestead Hospice at 1601 Hickory Street; Dalton, GA 30720.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Staff of Roper Funeral Home and Crematory.