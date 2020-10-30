Griffin, GA Mr. Jon "Jody" David Zinsmeister, age 65, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Jody was born on Thursday, October 6, 1955, to the late Herman Carl Zinsmeister and the late Kathleen Seay Zinsmeister. He was an avid University of Georgia and NASCAR fan who enjoyed cutting grass and doing yard work. Jody loved spending time cooking out with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Jody is survived by his wife, Becky Dalton Zinsmeister; children, Leslie & Ryan Allen, Cody & Shelby Dalton, Alex Zinsmeister; grandchildren, Dallas Dalton, Maddox Allen, Summer Allen; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandi Blaylock, Judy Hamill, Beth & David Hummel; brothers and sister-in-law, Herman Zinsmeister, Jr. & Suzanne Zinsmeister, Terry Zinsmeister; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Jody Zinsmeister will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Jack Pickel officiating. Friends may come by the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Zinsmeister family.

