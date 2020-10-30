Griffin, GA Mr. Jon "Jody" David Zinsmeister, age 65, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Jody was born on Thursday, October 6, 1955, to the late Herman Carl Zinsmeister and the late Kathleen Seay Zinsmeister. He was an avid University of Georgia and NASCAR fan who enjoyed cutting grass and doing yard work. Jody loved spending time cooking out with his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother. Jody is survived by his wife, Becky Dalton Zinsmeister; children, Leslie & Ryan Allen, Cody & Shelby Dalton, Alex Zinsmeister; grandchildren, Dallas Dalton, Maddox Allen, Summer Allen; sisters and brother-in-law, Sandi Blaylock, Judy Hamill, Beth & David Hummel; brothers and sister-in-law, Herman Zinsmeister, Jr. & Suzanne Zinsmeister, Terry Zinsmeister; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Jody Zinsmeister will be held at Sherrell Memorial Chapel on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Jack Pickel officiating. Friends may come by the funeral home on Monday from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street Jackson, GA is serving the Zinsmeister family.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Obituaries Newsletter
Get the latest obituaries delivered to your inbox every morning.
Service information
Nov 2
Visitation
Monday, November 2, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
212 East College Street
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Nov 3
Funeral Service
Tuesday, November 3, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.
Tags
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Latest News
- MORRIS: Lowly dayflower illustrates the words of Jesus
- Early voting ends in Georgia with enormous turnout
- Pre-Election Day vote surpasses two-thirds of all 2016 ballots cast
- A 122-year love-hate relationship: Puerto Rico -- once again -- will vote on statehood
- US special operations forces rescue American citizen held hostage in Nigeria
Most Popular
Articles
- Butts County Chamber of Commerce names new Executive Director and Associate Director
- Butts County Jail Logbook
- Final four candidates for Butts County Manager announced
- Tropical Storm Zeta brings down trees and power lines in Jackson
- Butts County Schools delaying opening two hours Thursday morning as potentially violent storm passes through
- Butts County Magistrate Court
- Confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 continue to increase in Georgia
- Jackson Elementary recreates 101 Dalmatians for Halloween
- Ken’s Foods to invest $103 million to expand McDonough, Henry County operations
- Jackson defense earns a victory over Americus-Sumter, 21-14
Images
Videos
Collections
- PHOTOS: Winner of Scare On The Square to be named Friday
- ON THE MARKET: Comedian Jeff Foxworthy's Johns Creek estate for sale at $2.99 million
- PHOTOS: Jackson High seniors in band, cheerleading, football and NJROTC honored at game
- PHOTOS: Georgia at Alabama Football
- ON THE MARKET: Jackson Lake home boasts lake living with incredible sunrise views
- 10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - October 27
- PHOTOS: Los Angeles Dodgers win World Series
- PHOTOS: Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
- Can you solve these real 'Jeopardy!' clues about horror movies?
- PHOTOS: Atlanta United vs. Orlando City
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.