Jackson, GA Mrs. JoAnn Cammons Thompson, age 74, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Westbury Medical Care. JoAnn was born on Thursday, April 17, 1947, Carroll County, Georgia. She attended Paron Baptist Church and was a very generous person. She enjoyed playing bingo and games, sewing, thrift shopping, fishing, and arguing with her husband. JoAnn was the best cook and loved a home full of people eating. She loved her cat, Callie and most of all loved being a grandmother. JoAnn is survived by her husband, Billy Thompson; children and spouses, Samuel Todd Smith and Tammy, Tracy Smith and fiancé, Michael; grandchildren, James Collier Smith (Allie), Christian Alexander Smith, Aaron Jeffers (Tyler), Chelsea Taylor Jeffers (Brandon). She was preceded in death by her beloved mother-in-law, Gladys Thompson; father, Harlin Cammons; grandparents, Luther and Dessie Lee Hudson. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Thompson family.
