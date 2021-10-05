Jackson, GA Mrs. Joan Deeann Goolsby Hall, age 57, of Jackson, Georgia, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Eternal Hope Hospice in Griffin, Georgia. "Mama Joan Hall" was born on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 10, 1964 in Atlanta, Georgia to the late Leonard Earl Goolsby and the late Mary Evelyn Bivins Goolsby. She was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Junior Hall; and a sister, Anita Slade. Joan loved her family and was friend to all. She was an avid coffee drinker and enjoyed crafting. Joan was member of Lighthouse Community Church in Stockbridge.

Joan is survived by daughters and son-law, Terri & Clint Waddell, Tabitha Hall; granddaughter; Emily Waddell; sisters, Donna Hammock, Emily Goolsby, and Margaret Goolsby; brothers and sister-in-law, David & Joan Goolsby, Daniel Goolsby; several nieces & nephews. A memorial service for Mrs. Joan Hall will be conducted on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at 12:00 NOON in the Sherrell Memorial Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday morning from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial donation to Eternal Hope Hospice, 123 North 18th Street, Griffin, Georgia 30223 in memory of Mrs. Joan Hall. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfh.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Hall family.