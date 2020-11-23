Jackson, GA Jo Thomason Tidwell passed away peacefully at the age of 83 in the early morning on Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Dream Catcher in the Woods.

Jo was a Georgia native, born January 25, 1937, to her now deceased parents, Bob Jeff and Mattie Thomason. Jo married Thomas Tidwell, a minister in the Church, in 1957, and they had three devoted children that survive her: Leah Ray, Rachel Harris, and Phil Tidwell. Other survivors include sisters Sandra Butterworth and Renee Futral, brother Van Thomason, granddaughters Katie, Carrie and Crystal, and great grandchildren Kayle, David, Leo and Wren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her former husband, Thomas Tidwell, sisters Marquita Gilchrist and Bobbie Wise, brothers Tom Thomason and Dan Thomason, and her granddaughter Tabatha.

Jo was an excellent student who graduated from Jackson High School and attended vocational technical school and junior college in Florida. She was a lifelong member of the Presbyterian Church. Her career consisted of her many years of service with State Farm Insurance. Jo was very talented at growing plants and gardening and was delighted by animals and anything to do with nature. She cherished her home and beautiful property in Jackson. Jo will be dearly missed by her many loving family members and friends.

Her memory will be honored at a graveside service in Fellowship Presbyterian Church Cemetery in the McKibben Community of Butts County, on Friday, November 27, at 1:00 PM.

