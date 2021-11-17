Jackson, GA Mrs. Jewell Frances Winslett Cameron, age 82, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Thursday, November 18, 2021.

Jewell was born on Sunday, January 29, 1939, in Reeltown, Alabama. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James Cameron, and many brothers and sisters. She enjoyed crocheting and making and decorating plates for display. Jewell is survived by her sons, Keith Cameron, Rodney Cameron; grandson, Trent Cameron; great-granddaughter, Heaven Payne. A graveside service for Mrs. Jewell Cameron will be held on Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at 2:00 P.M. at Towaliga Baptist Church Cemetery with Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those desiring to contribute to St. Jude's Children Hospital, www.stjude.org/donate in memory of Mrs. Jewell Cameron. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Cameron family.