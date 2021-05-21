Milner, GA Mr. Jerry Charles Martin, age 66, of Milner, Georgia, passed away on Friday, May 21, 2021 at Tranquility Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain.

Jerry was born on Thursday, September 30, 1954 in Barnesville, Georgia to the late Charles Edward Martin and the late Jewell Elizabeth Jones Martin Allmon. He was preceded in death by a brother, David Martin. Jerry's favorite things were his grandkids and golf.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Diane Duke Martin; daughters and sons-in-law, Melessa & Bert Mims, Crystal & Kevin Bryant; grandchildren, Anna Spencer, Zackary Laster, Mackenzie Corley, Calvin Mims, Oliver Bryant and Marleigh Mims; brother, Ronald Martin; sister and brothers-in-law, Judy & Larry Doggett, Debra & Freddie Crummie; mother-in-law; Dorothy Duke; several nieces, nephews & cousins.

Funeral services for Mr. Jerry Martin will held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in the Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Reverend Garth Forster officiating. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may visit the family on Monday evening from 6:00P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. To make an online condolence, please visit www.williams-westburyfuneralhome.com

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Martin Family.