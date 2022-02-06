Hoover, AL Jennifer Carin Burford, 48, of Hoover, Alabama passed away unexpectedly Sunday, February 6, 2022 while kayaking with friends on the West Fork of the Little River in DeKalb County, Alabama. Carin was a 1992 graduate of Jackson High School in Jackson, Georgia. She graduated with honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology and later graduated with a law degree from the University Of Georgia School Of Law. During Carin's high school years, she was very active with the local 4-H club and numerous other sports and school activities. She was a camp counselor for several years at Rock Eagle in Eatonton, Georgia. During her time at Georgia Tech, she worked as a lifeguard and was able to lifeguard for the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta. Before attending law school, she was a Traveling Chapter Consultant for the Alpha Delta Pi sorority.

After graduating law school, Carin began working with the law firm Ogletree Deakins in Birmingham, Alabama in 2001 and became a partner with the firm in 2011 and specialized in labor law. She wrote and published many articles in addition to speaking at numerous law functions. She served as a Hearing Officer for the Personnel Board of Jefferson County. She served as an adjunct professor with the University of Alabama School of Law since 2007.

Carin won numerous awards throughout her career including being named a Best Lawyers in America since 2016. She was an active member of Hunter Street Baptist Church in Hoover, Alabama having taught Sunday School and small group Bible studies.

Carin was a member of the Birmingham Kayak Club and was an avid kayaker. It was a great passion of hers and she spent many hours perfecting her skills. She became an instructor for other kayakers as well and had just recently returned from a kayaking vacation in Ecuador. Carin was never afraid of a new adventure and for anyone who knew her; no broken bones would stop her from continuing the sport she loved so much.

She also loved her family and friends and could always bring a smile to anyone's face with her wit and charm. Her patience, kindness, compassion, loyalty, and genuine caring nature were evident to all who loved her. She had a special love for her niece and nephew and was always one of their biggest supporters.

Carin is survived by her parents, David and Gail Burford of Jenkinsburg, Georgia, her sister, April (Brian) Watson, her nephew, Bray Watson and niece Brett Watson all of Jay, Florida, and Wendy McGathey of Hoover, Alabama.

Arrangements for Carin are visitation, Tuesday evening, February 8 from 6:00 to 8:00 at Haisten Funeral Home in Jackson. The service will be Wednesday afternoon at 2:00 at Watermark Church, 1440 Brookwood Avenue, Jackson. Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is in charge of arrangements.

The family requests in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memory of Carin to your favorite charity.