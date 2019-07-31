Dublin
Jed Jinks
Mr. Jed Lynn Jinks, age 69, of Dublin, GA, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. He was born Thursday, June 29, 1950, in Griffin, son of the late Marvin Eslyn Jinks and the late Frances White Jinks. Jed graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Forestry. He was a forester for Georgia Timberlands in Macon, and also worked for the Laurens County Sheriff Office. Jed was an outdoorsman, he loved hunting and fishing and enjoyed playing the guitar. He was a fun loving man and loved spending time with his family.
Jed is survived by his wife of 45 years, Emily Carr Jinks, of Dublin; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Drew Sinclair, of Alpharetta; son and daughter-in-law, Jared and Julie Jinks, of Jefferson; grandchildren, Cheyenne, Sierra, Merritt, Rhett, and Tucker; sister, Deidra Yeates; nephews, Phil Yeates, Jimmy Yeates, and Tommy Harmon. He was preceded in death by a sister, Jan Jinks.
A memorial service for Mr. Jed Jinks will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Pine Forest United Methodist Church in Dublin, Georgia. A graveside memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 2, 2019, in the Jackson City Cemetery. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Jinks family.
