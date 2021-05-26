Jackson, GA Mr. Jason McCoy Baker, age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jason was born on Thursday, September 18, 1969 in Macon, Georgia to the late Frederick Charles Baker and the late Shirley Virginia Hadden Baker. He was a member of Joshua's Place and worked as a HVAC/appliance technician with All Major Appliance and HVAC Repair. Jason was an animal lover, especially cats. He enjoyed motorcycles and working on things at home with his son, they could fix anything. Jason is survived by his children, Morgan Baker, Madison Baker, Jonathan Baker; brothers and sister-in-law, Chuck and Lynn Baker, Marke Baker; fiancé, Danielle Hynes and her daughter, Morgan Nix, and son, Dylan Condello; nephews, Marke Baker Jr., Fred Baker, Zak Dean, Joshua Dean; niece, Molly Baker. A memorial service for Mr. Jason Baker will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Moncrief officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Baker family.
Service information
Jun 1
Visitation
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sherrell Westbury Funeral Home
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233

Jun 1
Memorial Service
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
3:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233

