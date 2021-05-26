Jackson, GA Mr. Jason McCoy Baker, age 51, of Jackson, Georgia passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. Jason was born on Thursday, September 18, 1969 in Macon, Georgia to the late Frederick Charles Baker and the late Shirley Virginia Hadden Baker. He was a member of Joshua's Place and worked as a HVAC/appliance technician with All Major Appliance and HVAC Repair. Jason was an animal lover, especially cats. He enjoyed motorcycles and working on things at home with his son, they could fix anything. Jason is survived by his children, Morgan Baker, Madison Baker, Jonathan Baker; brothers and sister-in-law, Chuck and Lynn Baker, Marke Baker; fiancé, Danielle Hynes and her daughter, Morgan Nix, and son, Dylan Condello; nephews, Marke Baker Jr., Fred Baker, Zak Dean, Joshua Dean; niece, Molly Baker. A memorial service for Mr. Jason Baker will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel with Pastor Rick Moncrief officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Baker family.

To send flowers to the family of Jason Baker, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jun 1
Visitation
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
2:00PM-3:00PM
Sherrell Westbury Funeral Home
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jun 1
Memorial Service
Tuesday, June 1, 2021
3:00PM
Sherrell Memorial Chapel
212 E. College St.
Jackson, GA 30233
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Memorial Service begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.