Jackson, GA
Mrs. Jane McMichael Saunders
Jane McMichael Saunders, age 81 passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Autumn Village after an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1938 on Jim McMichael Rd in Jackson, GA to the late Jim and Bessie Cook McMichael. She was retired from the US Department of Agricultural after 42 years of dedicated service. She was the wife of the late George Saunders, who passed away in October of 2005.
Jane is survived by her daughter and son in law Lynn and John Youngblood, grandchildren; Erin and Ronnie Burkett, Abby and Heath Yates; great-granddaughter; Nora Bess Burkett, brothers and sisters in law; Harold "Doc" and Dottie McMichael, Tommy and Dianne McMichael, sisters in law, Pam Saunders, Martha and Bill Jones, Mary and Bob Lusas, several nieces and nephews. Jane is preceded in death by her husband George Saunders and her parents Jim and Bessie McMichael.
Jane was a member of the Jackson United Methodist Church where she enjoyed cooking meals on Wednesday night and a former member of the Stark United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. Jane was also a member of the Azalea Garden Club; she enjoyed helping others in their time of need.
Funeral services for Jane McMichael Saunders will be Saturday February 22 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home; Rev. Chris Shurtz and Mr. Scott McMichael will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in the Jackson City Cemetery.
Those desiring may sign the online registry by visiting www.haistenfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Eternal Hope Hospice 123 North 18th St, Griffin, GA 30223 or The Jackson United Methodist Church, 409 East 3rd ST, Jackson, GA 30233.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Saunders family.
Jane McMichael Saunders, age 81 passed away Wednesday February 19, 2020 at Autumn Village after an extended illness. She was born September 28, 1938 on Jim McMichael Rd in Jackson, GA to the late Jim and Bessie Cook McMichael. She was retired from the US Department of Agricultural after 42 years of dedicated service. She was the wife of the late George Saunders, who passed away in October of 2005.
Jane is survived by her daughter and son in law Lynn and John Youngblood, grandchildren; Erin and Ronnie Burkett, Abby and Heath Yates; great-granddaughter; Nora Bess Burkett, brothers and sisters in law; Harold "Doc" and Dottie McMichael, Tommy and Dianne McMichael, sisters in law, Pam Saunders, Martha and Bill Jones, Mary and Bob Lusas, several nieces and nephews. Jane is preceded in death by her husband George Saunders and her parents Jim and Bessie McMichael.
Jane was a member of the Jackson United Methodist Church where she enjoyed cooking meals on Wednesday night and a former member of the Stark United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including Sunday School teacher and Sunday School Superintendent. Jane was also a member of the Azalea Garden Club; she enjoyed helping others in their time of need.
Funeral services for Jane McMichael Saunders will be Saturday February 22 at 3:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home; Rev. Chris Shurtz and Mr. Scott McMichael will officiate. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service. Entombment will be in the Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in the Jackson City Cemetery.
Those desiring may sign the online registry by visiting www.haistenfuneral.com
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Eternal Hope Hospice 123 North 18th St, Griffin, GA 30223 or The Jackson United Methodist Church, 409 East 3rd ST, Jackson, GA 30233.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Saunders family.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Saunders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.