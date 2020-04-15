Jackson
Mrs. Jane Barnes Waits Letson
Mrs. Jane Barnes Waits Letson, age 93 of Jackson, Georgia passed to her heavenly home on Tuesday April 7, 2020. She was a resident of Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson. She was a member of Towaliga Baptist Church.
She was born in Jackson, Georgia on September 28, 1926 to the late James Levi Barnes and the late Frances Kinard Barnes. Jane loved her family, reading her Bible, and helping others in need.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Edward Eugene Waits and Roy Letson; son, Scott Waits; sister Ann Singley; brothers, Walter Barnes and Lennie Barnes.
Jane is survived by her children: son and daughter-in-law, Terry and Angelia Waits; daughter Carole Dean; daughters and sons-in-law Donna and Robbie Britton and Becky and Chuck Aly; 11 grandchildren, Chad Dean, Brad and Sara Dean, Mandie Waits and Banks Behling, Phillip and Leigh Ann Britton, Clint and Mandy Britton, Cassie Kelly, Crystal Aly, Charlie and Leah Aly, Cameron Aly, Jake and Audrey Waits, Lauren Waits and Casey Kersey; 14 great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be Thursday April 9, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Jackson City Cemetery, Phillip Britton will officiate. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic there will not be a family visitation, you may visit the Funeral Home Wednesday April 8, 2020 between 8:00 AM and 5:00 PM to sign the Guest Registry. Those desiring may visit the online registry at www.haistenfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to The Alzheimer's Association, 41 Perimeter Center E#550, Atlanta, GA 30346.
The family requests everyone to observe the social distancing guidelines suggested by the CDC when attending the Graveside Service.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Jane Barnes Waits Letson.
To plant a tree in memory of Jane Letson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.