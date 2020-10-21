Jackson, GA Wesley James Ray "Jamie" Hunley, age 26 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Jamie was born on Wednesday, July 13, 1994 in Thomaston, Georgia. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ray and Brenda McKenzie and Bobby Duckett. Jamie was your everyday kid, he was always smiling and playing. Growing up, he was always loved and adored by all of his teachers. He graduated from Jackson High School in 2012. He had a love for fishing, a love for cooking and eating his "creations", which he became quite good at. As Jamie grew older the things that made him who he was began to surface, the young man began to shine. His love for God, his family, his grandparents and all who were in his circle became evident. His heart was as big as he was. He would help anyone in need, no matter who they were.

He leaves behind, the love of his life, fiancée Katie Cantrell; his precious daughter Addison; parents, Tim and Wendy Hunley; brother, Aspen Belvin (Noelle); sister, Payton Hunley; niece, Annalynne Belvin; nephew, Aven Belvin; grandmother, Joyce Abbott; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Sherrell Memorial Chapel. Interment followed in Jenkinsburg City Cemetery. Those desiring, may contribute to Jamie's memorial fund that has been set up at United Bank. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson, is serving the Hunley family.

