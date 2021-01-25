Hillsboro, GA Mr. Jamie Bryant Walker, age 52, of Hillsboro, Georgia passed away Monday, January 25, 2021. Jamie was born on Sunday, June 2, 1968 in Buford, Georgia to the late Clarence Ernest Walker, Jr. and Zelda Preston Myers. He graduated from Jackson High School in 1986. Jamie was a proud veteran that lovingly served his country for 21 years in the United States Army and Navy. He will be remembered most for being a loving husband with an infectious smile and loving heart. Jamie attended Haddock United Methodist Church and Rock Springs Church. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing. Jamie is survived by his wife, Myra Walker; children, Joshua and Christina Walker, Matthew Walker, Jonathon Walker, Kyle and Elena Watkins, Lindy Watkins and Darius Drew; six grandchildren; siblings, Melissa Pippan, Teresa and Jason Ragan, Marilyn and Matt Garrison; brothers-in-law, Thomas E. Manley, George A. Manley, Bruce L Manley; mother and step-father, Marvin Pike and Zelda Myers; several nieces and nephews. Jamie was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Ernest Walker, Jr.; step-father, Raymond Myers; niece, Sierra Ragan; sister-in-law, Molly J. Manley. A funeral service for Mr. Jamie Walker will be held on Friday, January 29, 2021, at Rock Springs Church with Dr. Benny Tate and Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. Interment will be at Georgia Veterans Milledgeville Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Thursday, January 28, 2021 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Walker family.

To send flowers to the family of Jamie Walker , please visit Tribute Store.