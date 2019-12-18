Griffin
James "Jim" Westbury
Mr. James Richard "Jim" Westbury, Sr., age 78, of Griffin, Georgia, went to be with his Lord on Friday, December 13, 2019.
Jim was born on Saturday, November 22, 1941 in Dansville, New York to the late Reverend Samuel Joseph Westbury and the late Dorothy Elizabeth Miller Westbury. He is preceded in death by his wife, Loretta Chambley Westbury, and grandson, Evan Richard Brock. Jim grew up in Augusta, Georgia and graduated from Richmond Academy. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, Evangel Bible College, and went on to graduate from the University of Georgia. He was a lifelong Georgia Bulldog fan. He was very involved at Griffin First Assembly in many leadership positions and later at First Baptist Church of Griffin, where he served on the board of deacons and was a member of The Brothers Sunday School class. Jim spent his entire working life as the Administrator for the family nursing home in Jenkinsburg/Jackson. He was a pioneer in the Georgia Health Care Association. Jim - with generosity, grace, humility and love - cared for others all his life. Jim survived being hit by a train on Memorial Day 1971, famously apologizing to the conductor for stopping the train.
Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Linda Bass Westbury; children and their spouses, Penny and Rick Griffin, Patti and Byron Brock, James and Tonya Westbury, Joe and Drew Westbury; grandchildren, Tyler and Dana Griffin, Kip and Daniel Wise, Keaton Wise, David Brock, Jay Westbury, Adam Brock, Mattie Westbury, Kitty Westbury, Kami Westbury, Karoline Westbury, and Kaysen Westbury; great-grandson, Avery Griffin; sister, Margie Hunt; brothers and sisters-in-law, Phil and Sherry Westbury, Ron and Karen Westbury; several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Mr. Jim Westbury will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at First Baptist Church of Griffin. Dr. Bill Hardee and Dr. Ron Westbury will officiate. Interment will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit the family on Monday evening from 5:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Conner-Westbury Funeral Home in Griffin. Friends may also visit the family one hour prior to the service in the Parlor of the First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Salvation Army, 725 Meriwether Street, Griffin, Georgia 30224.
To offer an online condolence to the family, please visit www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com
Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 East College Street, Jackson is serving the Westbury family.
To send flowers to the family of James "Jim" Westbury , please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.