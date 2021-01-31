Jackson, GA Butts County lost another of its treasurers, James Talmadge (Jimmy) Maddox, age 76, passed away early Friday January 29, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his family. Jimmy was born Tuesday August 29, 1944 in Forsyth, GA to the late Albert and Velma Hulsey Maddox. Jimmy was a loving husband...a devoted Father and cherished friend, a giver of time, attention and wit.

It has been said that a man is distinguished from all other creatures by the faculty of laughter Jimmy exemplified that distinction

Jimmy attended the Butts County School System and graduated from Griffin High School in the Class of 1963. Jimmy was employed by the Central Georgia EMC for well over 30 years and was an active member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Jimmy dedicated most of his free time to the youth of Butts County. He could be seen filming the JHS football games on Friday nights for over 30 years, or you might find him volunteering at the Recreation Park serving as a Coach, Umpire, Grounds Keeper, and even running the concession stand when needed. He loved this so much that upon his retirement from the EMC he went to work part time at the Park. Many names, dates, times and actions could be listed but none more exemplary than his years at "The Park" where thousands of Butts County youth, coaches and parents listened and laughed with Mr. Maddox.

Mark Twain is credited with saying "Let us all endeavor so to live that when we die even the undertaker will be sad." No truer words could be spoken of any other man. Butts County has been saddened. We will miss you Mr. Maddox.

Jimmy is survived by his wife of 56 years; Brenda Smith Maddox, four sons; James Daniel Maddox, William Conrad & Susie Maddox, Kyle Jefferson Maddox and Mitchell Albert & Cindy Maddox, ten grandchildren; Brody Maddox, Stefanie Maddox, Scout Maddox, Lucas Maddox, Lauren Maddox, Jacob Maddox, Lara Maddox, Sydney Maddox, Kate Maddox and Marley Maddox, and two sisters; Donna & Jim Lindsey and Patsy & Steve O'Neal.

In Lieu of a Memorial Service and flowers, the Family request that donations be made to the Salvation Army, 178 North Benton St, Jackson, GA 30233.

Those desiring, may sign the online Guest Registry located at www.haistenfuneral.com.

Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Maddox Family.