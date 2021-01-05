Jackson, GA James Robert Fischer Sr - Bob "Bobby" Fischer 1945-2021 Beloved Husband, Dad, "Poppa", Veteran, Friend & Sensei On January 2, 2021 Bob Fischer, age 75, went home to Heaven. An avid martial arts expert, "Bobby" was National Karate (NKJU) Champion in 1978 and a follower of Jesus Christ. Bob served as a military policeman in the Air Force during the Vietnam War and continued teaching karate while working in the Telecommunications industry for over 40 years. Most recently living in Jackson GA, Bob and Janice are members of Hope Bible Church. Bob is survived by his wife of 54 years, Janice Fischer; sons, James (Jim) Robert Fischer Jr, Jonathan Fischer & Jason Fischer; daughters-in-law, Selena Fischer & Ana Fischer; grand-daughters, Natalie & Summer Fischer; grandson, Lucas Fischer; sister, Elizabeth King; brother, Phillip Larry Fischer. In lieu of flowers or arrangements, please make a donation to your local food bank in his honor. Love. One. Another. Sherrell-Westbury Funeral Home, 212 E. College Street, Jackson, GA, is serving the Fischer family.
