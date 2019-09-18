James Lofton

Jackson
Mr. James Larry Lofton, Sr.
James Larry Lofton, Sr. age 74, died on September 9, 2019 at his residence. He was born April 2, 1945 in Jackson, GA to Leonard and Ocie Jewel Kersey Lofton. He was preceded in death by his wife Jane Jenkins Lofton who passed away in 2016. After he retired from Overnite Transportation Company he worked several years with Georgia Power Company and was also in the Georgia National Guard. He was a member of Stark United Methodist Church. Larry enjoyed working in his yard, gardening, fishing, rocking on the porch, life on the lake, spending time with his grandchildren and visiting relatives.
Survivors include his son, James Larry Lofton, Jr. daughter and son-in-law, Laree and Dan Zant, grandchildren; Maclane and Carolina Zant.
Memorial Services for Larry Lofton will be held Sunday September 15, 2019 at 2:30 PM in the Family Life Center of The Stark United Methodist Church. Rev. Skip Mitchell will officiate.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Lofton family.
