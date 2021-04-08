Jackson, GA James "Jim" Keith Little, age 61, of Jackson, GA, passed away at his home on March 14, 2021. He is survived by his son, James Allen Little; his daughter-in-law, Lawson (Shack) Little; and grandsons, Henry James Little and Jackson Landon Little. He was born November 16, 1959 to Dwight Eugene Little and Hilda Elizabeth (Arnold) Little. Following his parents' death when he was two years old, he was raised by his aunt and uncle, Amy and Henry Arnold and his grandmother Bernie Esten Powell. He is predeceased by his parents; grandparents; aunt and uncle; his sister Deborah Ann (Little) Roan; and his brothers Daniel and William Little. Jim, was a graduate of John Carroll High School, near Birmingham, Alabama. He earned his Bachelor's degree in Music Education from Montevallo University and his Master's and Specialist degrees in Education from Georgia Southern University. He was deeply loved by his family and friends and in turn, let them know that they were very important to him as well. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Gift of Music Foundation at www.giftofmusic.org or Henry For Music at www.henryformusic.org. Haisten Funerals & Cremations, McDonough, GA, haistenfunerals.com