Jackson, GA Mr. James F. "Jimmy" Brown, Jr., age 85 of Jackson, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Brightmoor Hospice. Jimmy was born on Monday, September 3, 1934, in Atlanta, Georgia to the late James Francis Brown, Sr. and the late Jewell Vashti Allen Brown. Jimmy was also preceded in death by his sister, Betty Brown. Jimmy was a retired truck driver with Consolidated Freight. He sold homemade honey. His loves were deer hunting, collecting guns and knives, and Mrs. Jean; although not necessarily in that order. Jimmy was a faithful member of Macedonia Baptist Church. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 67 years, Jean Brown; children and their spouses, Bonnie and Billy Bowen, Connie and Danny Kincaid, Alison and Gary Collier, Butch Brown; 11 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Eleanor Brown; several nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mr. Jimmy Brown will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Carl Reimold and Pastor Daniel DeJong officiating. Interment will follow in Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery. Friends may visit the family prior to the service from 1:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Macedonia Baptist Church, Revive the Vision, 151 Macedonia Church Road, Jackson, Georgia 30233 in memory of Mr. Jimmy Brown. Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.sherrell-westburyfuneralhome.com.

