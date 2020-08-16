Barnesville, GA Mr. James Edsel Cole, Jr., age 70, of Barnesville passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 at Pine Pointe Hospice in Macon.

Mr. Cole was born in Polk County on Tuesday, June 13, 1950 to the late James Edsel Cole, Sr. and the late Virginia Sims Cole. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Richard Cole. James was a postal carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. He loved boar goats and basketball. James loved his dogs, Penny & Sam, as well as his grandchildren and his friends.

Mr. Cole is survived by his wife, Jackie Cole; children, Michael A. Morris III, Amanda B. Maddox, (Edward), Jeremiah Morris (Alesia), Jordan Morris (Tonya); Grandchildren, Zacc Riley, Chasity Mills, Daniel Mills, Madyson Maddox, Daisy Morris, Luke Maddox, Max Morris; brother, Roger Cole (Dawn); sister-in-law, Phyllis Cole; nieces and nephews, Keri Cole (Ben Ford), Kevin Cole, Vivian Ford, Cyrus Ford, Tara Lopez, Eric Lopez, Belin' Lopez, Ian Lopez.

A memorial service for Mr. James Cole will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in Breedlove Memorial Chapel with Dr. Benny Tate officiating. Friends may visit the family from 5:00 P.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

The family requests that no flowers be sent. If you wish to make a donation, please consider donating to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, Georgia 31210

Williams-Westbury Funeral Home, 526 College Drive, Barnesville, is serving the Cole family.

