James Darnell

Jackson
Mr. James Clifford "Cliff" Darnell
Mr. James Clifford "Cliff" Darnell, age 89, passed away early Tuesday morning January 28, 2020 at the Westbury Medical Care and Rehab in Jackson.
Cliff was born March 29, 1930 in Butts Co. to the late Harper Ray and Myrtice Smith Darnell. He retired from the Kym Co. in 1995 after 43 years of dedicated service. Cliff was a former member of the Jackson Chapter of the Jaycees. He attended the Gospel Light Baptist Church and he loved cutting grass during the summer, listening to gospel and country & western music.
Cliff is survived by his loving wife of 71 years, Betty Ruth Kitchens Darnell; daughter and son in law, Faye and Murry Moncrief; granddaughter, Amanda and Timmy Fuller; great-grandchildren, Caine Fuller and Kayla Fuller; and special friends John and Traci Anderson. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by brothers; Eugene "Jimbo" Darnell and Billy Darnell
Funeral services for James Clifford "Cliff" Darnell will be Friday January 31, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Haisten Funeral Home with Rev. Pete Page and Mr. Rudy Mangham officiating. The family will receive friends at the Funeral Home two hours prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Sandy Creek Cemetery.
Haisten Funeral Home of Jackson is serving the Darnell family.
